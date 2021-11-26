AFR responds to west side residential fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Albuquerque’s west side early Friday morning. Officials say The homeowner had fallen asleep while cooking in the kitchen. and was awakened by the smoke. The homeowner wasn’t able to extinguish the fire and called 911.

AFR said their team extinguished the fire within minutes of their arrival, but the fire had already caused extensive damage. The owner won’t be able to stay at the home, but there were no injuries to the homeowner or firefighters involved.

No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

