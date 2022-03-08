ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to two separate outside tent fires in the downtown area on Tuesday morning. One fire was near First Street and Mountain, the other fire was on Third Street and Aspen.

AFR says crews were on both scenes quickly to extinguish the fires. AFR says there was a deceased male in the tent near First Street and Mountain. The cause of death is unknown at this time and the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating. No other information has been released at this time.