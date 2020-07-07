AFR responds to structure fire in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Monday night in the northeast region of the city. AFR reports crews received a call regarding the fire on the 400 block of Martinez Dr. NE around 10:20 p.m.

Fire crews at the scene say the fire involved one house, two sheds, and two cars which were all reported as a total loss. Arson investigators were at the scene however, at this time the cause of the fire is undetermined.

AFR states there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters in the event.