AFR responds to structure fire at construction site in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Sunday morning in the area of Central and Atrisco.
Officials say a three-story commercial building currently under construction was on fire. Crews quickly doused the fire and contained damage to the one building. They prevented the fire from spreading to a building close by containing a dog kennel. No animals or people were harmed. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day