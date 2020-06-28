AFR responds to structure fire at construction site in SW Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Sunday morning in the area of Central and Atrisco.

Officials say a three-story commercial building currently under construction was on fire. Crews quickly doused the fire and contained damage to the one building. They prevented the fire from spreading to a building close by containing a dog kennel. No animals or people were harmed. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss