AFR responds to southwest Albuquerque mobile home fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home that was on fire on Wednesday night. AFR received reports of a person trapped inside of a mobile home that was on fire in southwest Albuquerque and crews arrived at the scene to find the mobile home had flames on multiple sides of the structure and heavy flames.

Crews began to fight the fire and initiated search operations but could not locate anyone inside. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and a secondary search was performed and the scene was declared all clear.

AFR reports there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. Crews remained at the scene until an arson investigation team arrived.

