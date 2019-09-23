AFR responds to small electrical fire in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a small electrical fire in the southeast area of the city Monday morning.

AFR reports that they arrived at a dental office near I-25 and Gibson at 7:57 a.m. and discovered a moderate amount of smoke was coming from the building. First responders made sure the building was evacuated and fire crews were able to get the fire under control.

AFR states that they determined a small electrical fire was the cause of the smoke and used fans to clear out the building. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.