AFR responds to shed fire in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a call of a shed on fire that spread to a vehicle Sunday around noon.
The fire happened on the 1800 block of Griegos NW. The fire spread from the shed to a nearby vehicle. The fire was quickly controlled and out to reduce any further damages. No structures were compromised and there were no injuries. Arson is not suspected.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day