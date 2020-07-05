AFR responds to shed fire in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a call of a shed on fire that spread to a vehicle Sunday around noon.

The fire happened on the 1800 block of Griegos NW. The fire spread from the shed to a nearby vehicle. The fire was quickly controlled and out to reduce any further damages. No structures were compromised and there were no injuries. Arson is not suspected.