ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in northwest Albuquerque.

Firefighters were at the scene just before 4 a.m. on Central near Laguna where the home was badly damaged. It is unknown what sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.