AFR responds to residential fire in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly get a fire under control at a home in the northwest region of the city near Coors and Montaño on Friday, January 1. AFR reports that crews responded to reports of an attic fire at 8:48 a.m.

Fire officials explain that the first units arrived at the scene within three minutes and reported smoke showing from the eaves of all sides of the structure. The occupants of the residence were out of the home upon the fire crew’s arrival.

Firefighters declared the structure as all clear and the fire was under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving at the scene. There were no injuries to the occupants of the residence or to firefighters.

