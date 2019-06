Copyright by KRQE - All rights reserved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a reported explosion in northwest Albuquerque.

Information is limited at this time, but one person is in critical condition and another is in non-critical condition.

The explosion reportedly happened near Unser and Ladera.

KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.