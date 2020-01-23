Nob Hill structure fire shuts down Central between Girard, Richmond

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police and fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Nob Hill on Thursday. The incident began at 2:30 a.m. and has caused a power outage.

Video from the scene shows smoke coming out of the Skyway building on Central and Richmond. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that an electrical wire and a gas line were blown.

Central is currently shut down in both directions between Girard and Richmond. At this time it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

It’s unclear how the fire may have started. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

A KRQE News 13 viewer who lives in the area of the fire sent in videos of the blaze.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞