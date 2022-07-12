ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Tuesday morning near San Diego Ave. and Girard Blvd. Officials say fire crews heard several explosions coming from the garage due to propane tanks.

After 45 minutes crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion but is now in stable condition. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.