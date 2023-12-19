ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived at a burning multi-family home near Central Ave. and Atrisco Dr.
According to AFR, the fire was brought under control minutes after the engine arrived. Damage to the structure was contained to the apartment where the flames started. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.