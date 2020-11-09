AFR responds to house fire in northeast Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AFR crews are at the scene of a house fire on the morning of Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters responded to a single-story house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that crews were called to a home located on California St. NE to discover the residence fully involved in the fire.

Three residents were able to evacuate the house without incident and were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes however there was significant fire damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss