AFR responds to house fire in northeast Albuquerque

AFR crews are at the scene of a house fire on the morning of Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters responded to a single-story house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that crews were called to a home located on California St. NE to discover the residence fully involved in the fire.

Three residents were able to evacuate the house without incident and were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes however there was significant fire damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

