AFR responds to house fire in NE part of town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews responded to a residential fire call Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Hannett Ave. NE.

Officials say smoke and fire were visible coming from the street side of the house. Due to the imminent collapse of the roof, crews were told to evacuate the house. No neighboring houses were damaged by the fire.

There were no reports of injuries to fire crews or civilians. The house was empty at the time of the fire. Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

