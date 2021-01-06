AFR responds to hotel fire in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that crews are at the scene of a hotel fire at 2500 University Blvd on Wednesday, January 6. AFR officials state that the fire was fatal.

Details are limited are this time, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

