AFR responds to hotel fire in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who is the most important person in your life? Imagine not being able to talk or see that person for months. That is what sparked a project to make it easier for families to stay in touch with COVID-19 patients, while in isolation.

Connecting in the COVID-19 world has its challenges. This past year was the first Christmas in 55 years that 79-year-old Henry Vallo didn't spend it with his wife. Family is everything to him but he's only been able to see them with the help of a nurse and her iPad.