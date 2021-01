ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Rescue is on the scene of a gas explosion in northeast Albuquerque Monday. According to AFR, a natural gas explosion caused a house fire on 1241 Princeton DR NE. AFR says at this time there are no reports of any injuries.

Information at this time is limited. KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates as more information is released.