AFR responds to fire, possibly started at homeless camp

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says a homeless camp may be the cause of a fire that got out of control in southwest Albuquerque Friday.

“As of right now, the origin of the fire is under investigation. However, it is believed that there were some individuals camping out in this back area,” officials said. Firefighters responded quickly to the fire on Isleta Boulevard, north of Blake road, Friday afternoon.

AFR says the fire started outside and when it got out of control, it damaged an abandoned building, a fence, and a tree. No one was injured in the fire. Isleta was closed for a short time but as since reopened.

Don’t Miss:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery