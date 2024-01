ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a two-story fire near Chuchkar Drive and 98th.

When they arrived, officials said flames were seen from the second floor, causing significant damage.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, and the occupants were able to safely evacuate

The cause of the fire was accidental, and no injuries were reported.