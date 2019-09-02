AFR responds to fire in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a commercial structure fire in southeast Albuquerque Monday.

They were dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. to a building located at 5820 Zuni Road. Slight smoke was visible when firefighters arrived. Due to their quick efforts, firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading.

No other businesses were affected.

According to AFR, no firefighters were injured during the incident and the main occupant of the building will be able to repair the damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.