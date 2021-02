ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the northeast region of the city on Wednesday morning. AFR reports that around 5:50 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a two-story home on Camino de la Sierra where they saw smoke and flames coming from the residence.

Units were able to have the fire under control within 25 minutes. Officials say there were no injuries to firefighters or occupants. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.