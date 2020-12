ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue are investigating a fire that broke out at the Motel 1 on Candelaria Road NE Saturday morning.

According to a press release, AFR crews responded to a fire at the motel around 11:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they located a fire on the second floor of the three-story building. Crews extinguished the fire within minutes.

No injuries were reported. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.