ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are at a car wash in Four Hills were a fire has just been put out. Firefighters are in the area of Tramway and I-40 at a gas station car wash.

Officials have yet to release information on the fire but smoke can be seen in the area. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.