AFR responds to fire at DoubleTree hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were able to get a fire under control at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Albuquerque on Friday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched around 6:34 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found many people self evacuating. AFR crews continued to evacuate the rest of the hotel. “First arriving units were able to get to the fire floor, which is the 14th floor, they were able to, at that time, make an offensive attack on the fire and locate the fire,” said Lieutenant Tom Ruiz of AFR.

When they entered one of the rooms on the 14th floor they found the small fire in one of the heating units. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident. No other information has been released at this time.

