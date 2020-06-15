AFR responds to fire at apartment in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a two-story apartment early Monday morning. AFR reports that upon arriving at 300 Dorado Place SE around 3 a.m., firefighters discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

One firefighter was injured at the scene, it is unclear what their condition is at this time. No civilians were injured and all apartments were cleared following an aggressive search by firefighters.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 13 minutes. The fire is currently under investigation.