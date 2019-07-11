AFR responds to fire at apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crews are investigating after responding to a fire at a northeast apartment complex Thursday.

AFR crews arrived at the complex located on the 300 block of Dallas NE where firefighters discovered flames coming from one unit of the three-unit building around 2 a.m. The fire was contained however the apartment where the fire was located was deemed a total loss.

The other two apartments in the building were not damaged during the incident. AFR reports that no civilians or firefighters were injured,

The fire is now under investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.