ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was sent out to an early morning fire near Sawmill. Crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to 22nd Street and found a home engulfed.

They say the house had structural issues, making it unsafe, and was built out of wood and plaster. No one was inside during the fire and crews were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

One firefighter was cut on a piece of sheet metal but there were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown