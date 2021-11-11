AFR responds to abandoned bingo hall fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue fought a fire on Thursday at an abandoned building that had been on the city’s radar. The old Furrs and Bingo Hall at Central and Juan Tabo.

AFR says the fire started outside about 5 a.m. and spread to the building. The building was red-tagged in the summer of 2018 but the city told us the owner was working to improve the building.

While no new businesses have moved in, it has been used in some movies including Army of the Dead and the Tom Hanks movie Finch, where the building is used in a post-apocalyptic world. City offices are closed, so it is currently unknown about the status of that building with the city.

