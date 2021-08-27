AFR responding to westside Albuquerque house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire in Albuquerque’s westside. It is unknown if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.