ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to take its efforts to revamp the Rail Yards to new heights. Planners are now working on a project to build a bridge onto the city-owned property, but the idea has some neighbors leery.

The city is considering building a pedestrian and bike bridge over the fenced-off railroad tracks to link the Rail Yards site with the South Broadway neighborhood on the east side of the tracks. Which the pedestrian bridge idea is not new, some neighbors say they were surprised to hear the city is moving quickly toward a specific plan.