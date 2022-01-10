AFR responding to fire at recycling plant

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A ridge of high pressure will keep relatively quiet, dry, and warmer weather in New Mexico through the middle of this week. Moisture will hopefully return to the state by the end of the week.

Temperatures started rebounding Monday across New Mexico after a cold front dropped temperatures for Sunday afternoon. The only exception today is southwestern parts of the state where an upper-level low is bringing scattered showers and mountain snow. This upper low will move east tonight into Texas, bringing a chance for light rain to southeastern New Mexico and light snow in the south-central mountains. All moisture will have moved into Texas though by sunrise Tuesday.