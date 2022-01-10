AFR responding to fire at recycling plant

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a fire at a recycling plant near Montano and 2nd St. in northwest Albuquerque late Monday night. Details are limited.

Story continues below

KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES