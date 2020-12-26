AFR responding to fire at northeast strip mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a fire at a commercial fire at a strip mall on the 1500 block of Juan Tabo Blvd. NE.
Officials say a report came in around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There is currently no word on the size of the fire or exactly what structures are affected. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
