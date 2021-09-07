AFR responding to east Albuquerque house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire in eastern Albuquerque. Officials say early Tuesday morning firefighters entered the house and shortly after contained the fire.

The homeowner did not need to be transported for major injuries, AFR said, and no firefighters were injured. They do not know the cause of the fire and no further information is available.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide more updates as they become available.

