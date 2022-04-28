ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews are on scene at a house fire in the northeast part of town. Crews responded this afternoon to a blaze at 1136 Turner Dr. NE.

Officials say crews are working on fire control. They say all occupants are out of the house. What led to the fire is unknown at this time. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.