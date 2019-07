ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who are you going to call when ducks show up in your backyard? Some are dialing Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

A woman called AFR saying a group of ducks were in her Albuquerque backyard near Tingley Beach.

Crews responded to the home and rescued seven ducklings. “We have had our fair share of cats in trees, but this is my first actual duck call,” Lt. Robert Garcia said.

Unfortunately, their mother flew away. The ducklings were taken to the Rio Grande Nature Center.