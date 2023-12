ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue rescued a man Wednesday night who fell over the Central and Tingley bridge into the Rio Grande. Details are limited but News 13 learned the man fell over the railing into the water.

The victim was able to grab onto a pillar to prevent himself from floating away. An onlooker leaned over the railing and communicated with him until help arrived. AFR made contact and was able to bring him to safety.