AFR rescues individual from apartment fire in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was rescued following an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports around 2 a.m. crews responded to reports of a multi-story structure fire on Wellesley Drive in southeast Albuquerque.

According to AFR Chief Paul Dow who spoke at a news conference Tuesday, a male victim was hanging out of the third-floor window when crews arrived at the scene and was ready to jump. Firefighters from Station 11 were able to reach him within two-minutes using a 24-foot extension ladder.

Firefighters rescued the individual and transported him to an area hospital. The fire resulted in one apartment being involved and six units affected.

There were no injuries to any AFR members. AFR reports that the Red Cross was requested to assist residents who were affected by the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown.