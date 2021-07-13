AFR rescues dog trapped in storm grate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually, Albuquerque firefighters are busy racing around because people are in need. On Monday night, they found themselves rescuing a dog that had gotten itself trapped underground at a park. A small crowd of worried dog lovers cheered. As Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews helped a dog trapped in a storm grate.

Ezekiel Jones took video at North Domingo Baca Park Monday night. “We were walking our dog our pet and we heard the dog crying and people standing by the drain,” said Jones.

Jones said over the phone, that before firefighters arrived, bystanders attempted to rescue the border terrier mix on their own. “I tried to lift the gate up with a couple of other guys but we couldn’t get it,” Jones said.

It took an AFR crew a couple of minutes to remove the storm grate covering. Onlookers were ready with open arms to help the dog feel safe. Albuquerque Animal Welfare also responded and got the dog back to her owner that night. “This was a positive outcome and it really was because the pet owner took the time their four-legged friend, get them a microchip,” said Carolyn Ortega, Director of Animal Welfare.

Those who stopped say they are proud to have played a part in the reunion. “That’s really great makes us feel good inside,” Jones says.

It’s unclear how the dog got into the storm grate. This isn’t the only animal bizarre situation AFR crews have helped an animal out of recently. Over the weekend, crews helped a dog that managed to get its head stuck in a tire rim. They were able to saw the tire rim and free the dog