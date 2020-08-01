AFR rescues one person from Embudo Arroyo, search continues for second person

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is currently conducting a swift water rescue in the Embudo Arroyo Friday evening near Washington and Menaul. AFR says one person has been rescued but another person is still in the arroyo. Crews are working to save him.
No other information was provided. This is a developing story. News 13 will provide updates as soon as it becomes available.
AFR is currently conducting a Flood Channel Rescue in the Embudo Arroyo. One person has been located and successfully taken to safety. Another person is still in the arroyo. Crews are attempting to rescue him at this time. More details to follow. @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/D7kFX58vFV— Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) August 1, 2020