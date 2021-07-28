AFR recovers body of woman swept away in arroyo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue has recovered the body of a woman who got swept away in an arroyo. Two people were caught in floodwaters caused by Tuesday’s rain.

One of them got out safely near I-25 but crews suspended the search for the other once it got dark and resumed looking for her on Wednesday. In the last week, four people have died in arroyo floodwaters.