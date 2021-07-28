AFR recovers body of woman swept away in arroyo

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue has recovered the body of a woman who got swept away in an arroyo. Two people were caught in floodwaters caused by Tuesday’s rain.

Story continues below:

One of them got out safely near I-25 but crews suspended the search for the other once it got dark and resumed looking for her on Wednesday. In the last week, four people have died in arroyo floodwaters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES