Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham, New Mexico health officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts

AFR receives more than 2K fireworks reports in June

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth of July is still a few days away but Albuquerque Fire Rescue has already received thousands of calls about fireworks. The city says there have been more than 2,100 reports since the beginning of June and they have issued 80 cease-and-desist letters. Officials remind people to use common sense with fireworks by making sure there is a water source nearby and staying away from areas with high fire danger.

It’s against city code to set off fireworks within 200 feet of parks, wildlands, and open spaces like the bosque. To report illegal fireworks, use the 311 app. You can also call the 311 contact center which will be staffed until midnight Friday and Saturday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss