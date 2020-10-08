AFR raises money for UNM Pediatrics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews are giving back to kids battling cancer. They presented a check for $4,500 to UNM Pediatrics Department, thanks to donations from their 2020 Childhood Cancer Awareness Campaign.

The money will be used to support children diagnosed with cancer and their families. “They need help and we’re here to continue to help them, and they in turn show us what real strength is all about because they fight this fight and do it with a smile on their face,” said Deputy Chief Gene Gallegos. AFR started this campaign last year.

