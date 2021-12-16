AFR puts out house fire allegedly set by squatter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue put out a house fire on Wednesday morning that investigators say was set by a squatter. Crews responded to the home downtown near Lomas Blvd. and Sixth Street where police say a woman was camping inside a vacant home.

According to court documents, the woman told police she was cold and lit a bundle of paper to keep warm. That fire then got out of control.

The woman, Felicia Lozoya, is now charged with negligent arson. The home remains boarded up.

