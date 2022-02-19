ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue had a busy morning after being sent to three separate fires throughout the city. The first happened on the 400 block of Louisiana around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews had to move onto the second floor of the apartment to put the fire out. The apartment below it received extensive water damage but no one was injured.

The second happened around 9:00 a.m. on Alvarado near Cardenas. Crews were able to quickly put it out and limit damage.

The third happened just after noon along Madeira near Gibson. Three apartments were involved and AFR says one apartment was a total loss and another had extensive damage. No one was injured.