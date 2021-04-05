AFR provides safety tips to prevent house fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Unfortunately, Albuquerque Fire Rescue has seen an increase in house fires, resulting in an increase in fire deaths. So what can we do around the house to stop a tragedy of our own? Albuqeurque Fire Rescue Captain Martin Salazar gives some valuable tips to help avoid any fire accidents.

In the event of a fire, a smoke alarm can save your life and those of your loved ones. They are an essential means of preventing house and apartment fire fatalities by providing an early warning signal. Smoke alarms are one of the best safety devices you can buy and install to protect yourself, your family, and your home. For more fire safety tips, as well as where you can get a smoke alarm, go to cabq.gov/fire.