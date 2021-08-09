AFR presents new app to better project people and their property

Albuquerque Fire Rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is asking people to sign up for a new app – to help them better respond to calls. The app, called Community Connect, allows people to share critical information about their households.

This includes how many people live in the home, a list of hazardous materials, and designated contacts at properties. Those contacts will receive immediate alerts when first responders are dispatched to a building.

AFR says all of this information is secure and solely for letting them know how to best help when they respond. More information is available on the app’s website.

