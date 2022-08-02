ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains around Albuquerque Monday led to a man getting caught in arroyo floodwaters. With the help of Albuquerque Fire Rescue, that man was able to get out safely.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday evening, just after monsoon rains, AFR was alerted a man was caught in the floodwaters at the north diversion channel at Menaul. AFR was able to get the man out of channel safely and he was not seriously hurt.

AFR urges the public to remember these situations can quickly turn deadly. “When the rain comes in as fast as it did this afternoon, that’s where folks get caught off-guard and if they’re in the flood channel, it’s extremely difficult to get out,” AFR Lt. Tom Ruiz said.