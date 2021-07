AFR is responding to a bosque fire in northwest Albuquerque on June 23, 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is out patrolling three open space areas Sunday night. They’ve stepped up patrols in the last couple of weeks after they say multiple fires were set intentionally.

They say they are covering the bosque, west mesa, and the foothills. The City of Albuquerque is also encouraging people to call 311 to report illegal fireworks.