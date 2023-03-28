Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports one person is dead following an apartment fire Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in northeast Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports one person is dead following an apartment fire Tuesday morning in northeast Albuquerque. According to AFR, crews responded to the scene around 6:53 a.m. to reports of a structure fire near Wyoming Blvd. and Copper Ave.

When crews arrived they found a multi-level, multi-story apartment complex on fire with heavy smoke. AFR was able to get the fire under control.

They say one unidentified victim was located in the structure and was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. No other information has been released.