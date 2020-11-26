AFR offers safety tips for Thanksgiving cooking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of Americans will be deep-frying turkeys this year in celebration of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, not everyone knows what they’re doing when it comes to deep-frying their bird which can lead to something much worse than just a burnt turkey. Lieutenant Tom Ruiz of Albuquerque Fire Rescue offers some much-needed cooking tips for the holiday.

General Cooking Safety Tips

When cooking, never leave the turkey unattended in the kitchen or outdoors

Keep the kitchen relatively clean to prevent any accidents or falls

Never leave children unattended in the kitchen while cooking

Lt. Ruiz says throughout the United States in 2018, fire departments responded to 1,630 fire-related calls on Thanksgiving. “Most of the time those were directly related to cooking, cooking-related incidents inside the home,” said Ruiz.

Residents are urged not to deep-fry turkeys inside their home, garage, or on a deck. If you do choose to deep-fry, make sure that it is done outside on a stable, flat surface. When deep-frying, make sure your turkey is completely dry before lowering it into the oil.

In the case of a fire, do not spray water on the blaze as it will make it worse and cause the fire to spread. It is crucial to have a fire extinguisher with you. For more information on fire safety and injury prevention, visit cabq.gov/fire/safety-information.

