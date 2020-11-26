AFR offers safety tips for Thanksgiving cooking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of Americans will be deep-frying turkeys this year in celebration of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, not everyone knows what they’re doing when it comes to deep-frying their bird which can lead to something much worse than just a burnt turkey. Lieutenant Tom Ruiz of Albuquerque Fire Rescue offers some much-needed cooking tips for the holiday.
General Cooking Safety Tips
- When cooking, never leave the turkey unattended in the kitchen or outdoors
- Keep the kitchen relatively clean to prevent any accidents or falls
- Never leave children unattended in the kitchen while cooking
Lt. Ruiz says throughout the United States in 2018, fire departments responded to 1,630 fire-related calls on Thanksgiving. “Most of the time those were directly related to cooking, cooking-related incidents inside the home,” said Ruiz.
Residents are urged not to deep-fry turkeys inside their home, garage, or on a deck. If you do choose to deep-fry, make sure that it is done outside on a stable, flat surface. When deep-frying, make sure your turkey is completely dry before lowering it into the oil.
In the case of a fire, do not spray water on the blaze as it will make it worse and cause the fire to spread. It is crucial to have a fire extinguisher with you. For more information on fire safety and injury prevention, visit cabq.gov/fire/safety-information.
